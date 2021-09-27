Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Harrow Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

