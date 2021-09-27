Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of HTA traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.97. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$17.66.
About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF
