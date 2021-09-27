Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of HTA traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.97. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$17.66.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

