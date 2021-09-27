Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,281 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $34,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

