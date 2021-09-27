Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $102,906.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00123533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

