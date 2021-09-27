HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,680,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,548. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

