HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 220,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,236. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.16 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

