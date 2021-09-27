HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,557,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $25.33 on Monday, reaching $2,827.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,413.34 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,797.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,511.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

