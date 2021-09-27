HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $452.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.04.

BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average of $311.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

