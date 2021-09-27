HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $452.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.04.
BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average of $311.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
