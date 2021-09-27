HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,290 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $69,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $256.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.74 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.