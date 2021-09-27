Head to Head Comparison: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Better Choice and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70% Keurig Dr Pepper 13.49% 8.91% 4.25%

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.48 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.95 Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.13 $1.33 billion $1.40 24.19

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Better Choice and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 3 0 2.43

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Better Choice on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

