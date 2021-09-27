Head to Head Comparison: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.43%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.6, suggesting that its share price is 460% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.88 $2.52 million $0.26 149.65 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.78 $42.48 million $1.52 6.42

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -1.78% 6.82% 4.73% Co-Diagnostics 47.98% 65.33% 61.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Orthofix Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

