Head-To-Head Review: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 252.35 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.91 BioAtla $430,000.00 2,398.72 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.28%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 113.70%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

BioAtla beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

