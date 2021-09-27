Head-To-Head Survey: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.45 $2.12 billion $1.39 16.09 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.11 $588.62 million $0.11 17.55

DNB Bank ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingyi (Cayman Islands). DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tingyi (Cayman Islands), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 35.45% 9.20% 0.75% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

