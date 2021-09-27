Head to Head Survey: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NewMarket alerts:

55.7% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of NewMarket shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NewMarket and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 12.94% 36.19% 13.09% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewMarket and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.83 $270.57 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NewMarket and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than NewMarket.

Summary

NewMarket beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead. It manages properties owned in Virginia and also provides various administrative services. NewMarket was founded on February 11, 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.