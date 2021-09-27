Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

