Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

