Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

