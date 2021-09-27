Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

HRI stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

