Hiblocks Hits Market Cap of $31.73 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $414,496.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00138942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.63 or 0.99711651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.02 or 0.06919641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00757709 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

