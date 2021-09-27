Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,027,824 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,824 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of CONX worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

