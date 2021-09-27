Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 22,500 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $250.62. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,090. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average of $247.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

