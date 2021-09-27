Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 170,927 Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,927 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

ENFA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

