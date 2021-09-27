Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,988 Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLITU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

