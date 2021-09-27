Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.24% of Sandbridge Acquisition worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBG. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

NYSE:SBG traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 457,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

