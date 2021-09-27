HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

