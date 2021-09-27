HighTower Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

