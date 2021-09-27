HighTower Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

