HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

