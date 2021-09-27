HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR stock opened at 27.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.58.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

