HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.