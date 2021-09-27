HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $77.01 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

