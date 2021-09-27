HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $455.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

