Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.51. 18,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.17 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

