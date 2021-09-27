Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $385,525.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $385,525.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.11 or 1.00140041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.78 or 0.06857637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00749382 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

