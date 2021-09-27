HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $685.89 and last traded at $698.21. 2,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $732.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $655.53 and its 200-day moving average is $566.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,775,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

