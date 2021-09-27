HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.07

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 31042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 180.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.