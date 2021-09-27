ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Achieves $12.01 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $3.98 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00008034 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,301 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

