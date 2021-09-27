Ignition Trading Down 35% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $34,020.92 and $18.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,022.28 or 0.99898413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,474,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,477 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.