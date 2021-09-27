IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.66. 1,253,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,661. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,080,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

