Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $44.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of PI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 69,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,216. Impinj has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

