Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 88.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $55,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.