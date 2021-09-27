Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

