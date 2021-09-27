Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

