Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $44.96.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
