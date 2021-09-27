Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Infinera by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infinera by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

