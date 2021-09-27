Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $312,218.57 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00140752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.61 or 1.00048660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.68 or 0.07048592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00776499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

