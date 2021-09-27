Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 5.6%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 1,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

NOTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

