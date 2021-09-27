Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.95

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 7858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $736.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

