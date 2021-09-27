Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 235 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,589 ($33.83). 6,872,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,044.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,213.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

