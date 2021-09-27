Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 235 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81).
Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,589 ($33.83). 6,872,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,044.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,213.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.