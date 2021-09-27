Insider Buying: Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) Insider Purchases 362,361 Shares of Stock

Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) insider Maria Halasz bought 362,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,929.86 ($14,235.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

Cellmid Company Profile

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers midkine, a driver and modulator of inflammatory diseases, including chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer; and focuses on blocking midkine, a protein for autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammation, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

