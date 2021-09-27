Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,400 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.